Madhya Pradesh: 3 child scientist students participate in Indian International Science Conference in Bhopal

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kumari Pratibha Kadam, Darsh Patidar and Kumari Shri Patidar, three students were selected as child scientists for new invention for the Indian International Science Conference (IISC).

All the three students participated in the International Science Competition organised by their school at Bhopal MANIT (Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology). In this event, there was a gathering of selected students from all over India along with students from Japan, China, Nepal, Singapore and many other Asian countries.

In the event, the students were introduced to the new start-ups of the world. They were given information related to the models of science and were made aware of many secrets of science. Along with this, through many competitions, the students' programmes were organised to inspire and bring awareness towards science.

The event was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Science, Government of India. In which scientists and child scientists from India and abroad participated. The event was organised by Madhya Pradesh Education Department and Madhya Pradesh Government.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh.Chouhan. All the students successfully completed the training and received certificates.

