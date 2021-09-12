e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:36 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 26 students of IIT Indore shortlisted by Japanese company Rakuten in campus placements

Staff Reporter
IIT Indore

IIT Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 26 students of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore have been shortlisted by a Japanese company Rakuten during campus placements that took place in virtual mode.

This is for the first time that such a big lot of students have been shortlisted by any Japanese company for placement.

Accordign to the sources, a student has even been offered a package of Rs 60 lakh by the Japanese company.

However, IIT Indore public relations officer Sunil Kumar said that a Japanese company had participated in the campus placements and is likely to release a campus placement report in the evening.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:36 AM IST
