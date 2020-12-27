Madhya Pradesh: 19 electricity workers’ outfits form united front against privatisation in energy sector

Indore: All the employees' associations of the state's power distribution companies have come together in protest against Electricity Reform Act brought by the government. As many as 19 power workers' associations in the state have formed a united front against privatsation in energy sector in the state.

A crucial meeting of the united front will take place on Sunday afternoon at Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company's auditorium at Pologround in the city. Officials from all over the state are reaching Indore to attend the meeting.

Electricity workers are gathering in the city to outline the movement against privatisation. According to united front convener GK Vaishnav, the employees of the power companies in Uttar Pradesh went on strike against privatisation and the government there had to bow down and withdraw the proposal. The united front has also been trying to convince Madhya Pradesh government against privatisation.

“If the government does not agree, then even the electricity workers are going to go on strike. Sunday's meeting will outline the future course of action under the banner of united front,” he added. Along with this, there will be a strategy to mobilise funds for the movement and to connect common consumers.