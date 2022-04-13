Madhya Pradesh: 150-yr-old idol of Goddess Bhawani to be consecrated in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A rare idol of Goddess Bhawani will be ceremoniously consecrated at the newly built Bhawani temple located in Malfa village.

The idol carries great historical importance as it is said to be around 150 years old. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, an elaborate procession was taken out in the village with a chariot carrying the idol.

Residents offered their obeisance to Goddess Bhawani and prayed for prosperity, happiness and welfare of the people and farmers. Residents were also seen dancing and celebrating.

Villager Sahebrao Patil, Sham Patil jointly told that the 150 years old idol was found from a farm in the village and holds great mythological importance. Residents from far off areas are also thronging the village to offer prayers to Goddess Bhawani and to witness the event.

