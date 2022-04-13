e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Indore / Madhya Pradesh: 150-yr-old idol of Goddess Bhawani to be consecrated in Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: 150-yr-old idol of Goddess Bhawani to be consecrated in Khetia

The idol carries great historical importance as it is said to be around 150 years old. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, an elaborate procession was taken out in the village with a chariot carrying the idol.

FP News Service | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

Advertisement

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A rare idol of Goddess Bhawani will be ceremoniously consecrated at the newly built Bhawani temple located in Malfa village.

The idol carries great historical importance as it is said to be around 150 years old. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, an elaborate procession was taken out in the village with a chariot carrying the idol.

Residents offered their obeisance to Goddess Bhawani and prayed for prosperity, happiness and welfare of the people and farmers. Residents were also seen dancing and celebrating.

Villager Sahebrao Patil, Sham Patil jointly told that the 150 years old idol was found from a farm in the village and holds great mythological importance. Residents from far off areas are also thronging the village to offer prayers to Goddess Bhawani and to witness the event.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: 4 more cases against Digvijaya over tweet about Khargone violence; Cong leader seeks FIR... Bhopal: 4 more cases against Digvijaya over tweet about Khargone violence; Cong leader seeks FIR...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:47 PM IST