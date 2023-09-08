 Madhya Pradesh: 108 Ambulance Service Cries For Attention In Civil Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 108 Ambulance Service Cries For Attention In Civil Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: 108 Ambulance Service Cries For Attention In Civil Hospital

The ambulances were found to be in poor condition with some of them having broken doors.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Ambulance | Representative Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The 108 ambulance service along with the emergency care system here at civil hospital is in poor condition and has been crying for attention for a long time now.

The ambulances were found to be in poor condition with some of them having broken doors. They were sent to district headquarters for repair but remained in poor condition even after repair.

The life-saving ambulance service which was launched by local MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat around eight years ago remains in a bad state. Patients are left with no option but to be dependent on the ambulance attached to other places (hospitals).

Thus even though the ambulance may arrive when called to rescue a patient, it would be able to do no more than any other vehicle — just ferry a person to hospital and also take longer time to arrive.

The hospital needs more efficient ambulances to reduce the response time to save more lives. The question, therefore, is whether the town has an effective and accessible emergency care system in place, starting with the first necessity of the needy persons.

Read Also
MP CM Chouhan Chairs Senior Officials' Meet
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Girl Receives MS Degree From UK University

Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Girl Receives MS Degree From UK University

Madhya Pradesh: After Two-Day Rain, Chunar Dam Sluice Gate Starts Sinking

Madhya Pradesh: After Two-Day Rain, Chunar Dam Sluice Gate Starts Sinking

Madhya Pradesh: Five Arrested For Gambling In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Five Arrested For Gambling In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Jan Ashirwav Yatra Reaches Ratlam City

Madhya Pradesh: Jan Ashirwav Yatra Reaches Ratlam City

Stone Pelting On Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Stone Pelting On Jan Ashirwad Yatra