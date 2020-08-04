Love turns awry: Boyfriend arrested for killing lover, dumping body near Bypass road in Indore

Indore: Police have arrested the boyfriend of the woman whose body was found near Waghela Farmhouse on Bypass road on wee hours of Sunday.

IDENTIFYING BODY MAIN CHALLENGE

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said the main challenge before them was to identify the body, and once the deceased was identified as Anita Jamre (25), resident of Daamkheda in Khargone district, getting to the killer was just a matter of time.

The DIG said that Anita was staying in Azad Nagar and worked at a nearby tiffin centre. She was found murdered in the wee hours of Sunday but she could not be identified for two days as there was no identity card or any other clue to establish her identity. The police contacted all the police stations of the district to see if there was any missing person's report which would have helped them identify the body, but drew a blank.

FOUR TEAMS FORMED

A team of four police stations in-charges - Khajrana, Tilak Nagar, Vijaynagar and Lasudia - was constituted by SP (east) Vijay Khatri to trace the killer. The team searched many CCTVs installed on the roads. They also started collecting information about women who were staying at hostels and circulated the deceased's photo on social media. The police team received information that a woman who was staying in the Azad Nagar area was missing for a few days. She was staying with her sister and brother in rented accommodation and her siblings had gone back to their village in Khargone.

After the deceased's identity was established, the police came to know that deceased Anita was last seen with a person named Narendra Soni, who is employed at an auto service shop behind Sethi Hospital in the city. The team reached the shop from where the accused was arrested.

Accused Narendra Soni told the police that he met Anita a year ago as she worked at a tiffin centre near his workplace. They later became friends after which Anita wanted to marry Narendra but he was not agreeing for the same. On July 28, Anita reached Narendra's rented accommodation near Robot Square, and started staying with him and kept on pressing him to get married. On August 1 (Saturday), the accused took Anita to Musakhedi after which he took her to near Waghela farmhouse where he slit her throat using a paper cutter. After dumping her on the road, the accused fled the scene.

A cash reward was also announced for the team for solving the blind murder case and for arresting the accused.