Lokayukta Special Police Establishment Raid Opens Pandora’s Box In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), Indore, on Tuesday conducted raids at premises linked to Laxmi Narayan Kandwal, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development Department and unearthed assets worth over Rs 10 crore allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Sahay stated that the day-long operation revealed 13 immovable properties valued at around Rs 9.76 crore in the names of Kandwal and his family members.

Acting on a verified complaint, the Lokayukta registered a case against Kandwal under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

12-hour multi-location search

Three teams led by DSP Sunil Talan and officiating inspectors Pratibha Tomar and Ashutosh Mithas carried out simultaneous searches at Kandwal’s residence, a gym and a departmental store.

The operation began at 6 am and continued until 5.30 pm. A bank locker linked to Kandwal was also traced at the Bank of India branch in Santha Bazar, Sarafa.

Assets exceed income by 286.7%

Kandwal joined government service in 1996 as a Child Development Project Officer and has served for nearly 30 years.

Preliminary investigations revealed total income of about Rs 2.8 crore, including Rs 2.5 crore in salary and Rs 30 lakh from agriculture, against audited expenditure and investments of Rs 10.82 crore.

According to the Lokayukta, his expenditure and asset accumulation exceeded his legal income by 286.7%.

Properties, jewellery and business assets

Investigators found substantial investments in real estate, commercial establishments and precious metals.

The seizure included property and construction investments worth Rs 9.76 crore, household goods valued at Rs 38.48 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 29.65 lakh, departmental store inventory worth Rs 35.73 lakh and gym equipment valued at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Among the key assets is a G+3 commercial-cum-residential building in Anand Vihar, Scheme No. 103, spread across approximately 13,500 sq ft and valued at over Rs 2.66 crore.

Two plots in Scheme No. 140 and 11 agricultural and commercial land parcels near the Pithampur industrial area, including properties in Tarpura, Beklya, Banadiya and Sonway, were also found.

Minimal cash, more gold

Despite the extensive assets, only Rs 8,700 in cash was recovered from Kandwal’s residence.

However, officials seized 210 grams of gold, around 800 grams to 1 kg of silver, a car and two two-wheelers registered in the names of Kandwal and his family members.

Career progression under scrutiny

Kandwal began his career as a teacher before working with the Life Insurance Corporation for nearly seven years.

After clearing the State PSC examination, he joined the Women and Child Development Department in 1996 and rose through the ranks from CDPO to Assistant Director, Deputy Director and eventually Joint Director.

Lokayukta officials said scrutiny of the bank locker and seized documents is continuing, and the value of the alleged disproportionate assets may increase as the investigation progresses.