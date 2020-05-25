Lockdown Lip-smacker: Tasty Hand pie is protein-high

Indore: From Irish cuisine, this is a different way to have a complete meal with vegetables for fibre, beans for protein and pie crust for basic carbohydrates. Hand Pie are a fun and delicious way to spice up your cuisine during lockdown.

How to make Irish Hand Pie?

· In a bowl, whisk 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup refine flour with salt and ½ cup coconut oil. Drizzle the ice-cold water into the flour, a little at a time, while mixing with a fork, until the dough comes together.

· Pat the dough into a disc, wrap tightly with cling wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

· Heat oil and cook garlic, potatoes followed by the cabbage. Cook the mixture for about 8-10 minutes, stirring frequently.

· Add herbs, tomato paste, apple cider vinegar and tamari/soy sauce.

· Add 3/4 cup of water and cook until the potatoes are tender.

· Add the paneer or boiled beans and stir well to mix. Make sure all of the water in the mixture has evaporated.

· Roll out the dough into a small chapatti of 1/8th of an inch thickness.

· Place about 2 heaping tablespoons of filling in the centre of a round. Place a second round on top and pinch the edges together. You can use Karanji mould as well.

· Repeat for remaining pies. Place all the pies on a foil-lined baking sheet.

· Bake the hand pies in the lowest rack of the oven for 15 minutes or until lightly golden.