Locals Stage Two-Day Road Blockade Over Suspicious Death Of Youth In Alot; 5 Booked | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Massive protests erupted in Alot and continued for two consecutive days as demonstrators blocked roads following the suspicious death of 22-year-old Krishnapal Singh Sondhiya, a resident of Khamariya village.

In response, the police registered a murder case against five named suspects, detained one individual, and launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim's family members alleged that an old rivalry prompted the suspects to forcibly administer a poisonous substance to Krishnapal, which caused his death.

On Tuesday, relatives placed the body on Alot Station Road and staged a five-hour protest to demand immediate arrests. The blockade disrupted traffic severely and created long vehicular queues.

Authorities deployed a heavy police force to control the situation. At 2:21 a.m., the family agreed to end the protest and clear the body for a post-mortem examination after officials assured them of a fair investigation.

Police subsequently booked Kuldeep Singh, Vijay Singh, Ishwar Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Govind Singh under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Wednesday, protesters blocked the busy Kargil Square for nearly four hours before finally dispersing after receiving further assurances from the local administration.