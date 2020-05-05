Let students do online internship: University Grants Commission to varsities

University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to allow the students to take up 'online internships/ activities' including the activities that can be carried out digitally or otherwise from home.

“Engage them to work as interns on ongoing projects, delay the start date for internship and reduce the period of internship clubbing with assignments etc,” said a communique issued by the higher education regulator.

The UGC said that the institutions of higher learning on Guidelines on Examinations and Academic calendar were issued cleared that the guidelines are advisory in nature and the varsity may accordingly plan their activities keeping in view the safety and interest of our stakeholders, giving highest priority to health of all concerned, while adopting an implementing the guidelines.

The said guidelines also provide a framework for internship etc. However, keeping in view the current situation of lock down across the country due to Covid- 1 9, the universities/ colleges may also take following measures for internship and other related activities including engaging them to work as interns on ongoing projects, delaying the start date for internship and reducing the period of internship clubbing with assignments etc.