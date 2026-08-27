‘Let Me Study And Work’: 20-Year-Old Woman Seeks MP High Court Protection From Family In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman from Ujjain has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court against her family members, alleging mental and physical harassment, pressure to marry and hurdles in pursuing her studies and a job.

The woman, currently living in Bhawarkuwa, Indore, also alleged threats to her life and made serious allegations of sexual exploitation against her father. She approached the High Court seeking police protection.

Hearing her petition, Justice Sandeep N Bhatt observed that an adult woman cannot be harassed merely because her family members object to her choices.

The court said her right to personal liberty and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution could not be ignored.

Commenting on her allegations against her father, Justice Bhatt observed, “It is unfortunate that the daughter is making serious allegations against her father for sexual exploitation.”

He added, “If the petitioner is major, then she should not be harassed by any one just because they have objection with her. In order to avoid any harassment, the petitioner is certainly entitled for police protection.”

The High Court referred to the Supreme Court's judgment in Lata Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh while considering the woman's right to make her own choices.

The court directed her to approach the Ujjain Superintendent of Police and record her statement, including the names of those allegedly threatening her. In an emergency, or if unable to approach the SP, she may approach the nearest police station.

The court directed that if the SP or SHO finds a threat to her life, immediate action should be taken in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions in Shakti Vahini vs Union of India.

The woman had already submitted complaints to the Ujjain and Indore SPs on Aug 12 and 13, respectively.

The High Court disposed of her petition and directed the Advocate General to communicate the order to the Ujjain SP for prompt compliance.