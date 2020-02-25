Lenten season: Time for change begins in Indore with Ash Wednesday today

Indore: Applying ash on their forehead, Christians will begin the Lenten (also known as Lent) season with Ash Wednesday today. Special prayer services will be conducted in the morning and evening in all the churches of the city.

Place of worship, the altar are all-set with special decorations for the season. The priest will wear purple, as it denotes pain and suffering of Jesus Christ.

Lent is a Christian annual period that starts on Ash Wednesday lasting for 40 days (not including Sundays) representing the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness. This 40 day period for Christians is a time to reflect, fast, and give penance in preparation for the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.

As the season begins, community members, priests and Bishop shared their messages for our readers:

“Lent season is a time to meditate and pray. The essential idea that everyone must remember that this season is a chance to give back to society. It is known as ‘Punya Kaal’, where Punya means saintly or holy and Kaal means time. This is a time for us to find our holiness and connect with god. We will start this season by fasting and using the saved goods for helping the needy. It is important that we consciously remember the essence of the season and help people around us.”

- Bishop Chacko

“Lent is a time of penance in three forms: prayer, fasting and almsgiving. It is also known as holy and grace-filled days for all of us. We should reflect and meditate during this time and improve the lives of people around us.”

- Fr Joby Anand

“More than practices I believe it is the time of grace and spiritual renewal. Fasting is advised, but there are no stringent rules.”

- Fr Raju Dodiyar , St Arnold Church, Vijaynagar

“I am fasting from negative thoughts and consciously omitting unhealthy language in my conversations. I am giving alms. I observe and identify the neediest person and help that person from my saving.”

- Stella Sebastian, Red Church

“This is the time allotted by Church for us for our spiritual growth. During this period I take extra effort to visit the sick, spent time with lonely and elderly people in the family. I believe this is the need of the hour.”

- Sr Tresa Abraham