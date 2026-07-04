Lemon Orchard Transforms Petlawad Farmer's Fortune | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer from Alasyakhedi village in Petlawad development block has become a inspiring success story, thanks to the Horticulture Department's fruit orchard scheme.

Shankar Hemraj Patidar, who once struggled with modest wheat cultivation, has transformed his financial condition by switching to commercial lemon farming.

Earlier, Patidar cultivated wheat on his 0.40-hectare land and produced around 18 quintals annually. After deducting expenses of about Rs 18,000, he earned a net income of just Rs 28,800, which barely met his family's needs.

Encouraged by Horticulture Department officials, Patidar developed a lemon orchard on the same land under the department's fruit orchard scheme and received a government grant of Rs 1,43,550.

With technical guidance and departmental support, the orchard began yielding remarkable results.

Today, Patidar produces about 100 quintals of lemons every year. Against a production cost of Rs 50,000, he earns around Rs 2 lakh annually, marking a manifold increase over his earlier income.

His improved financial condition has enabled him to meet his family's needs comfortably, and he now plans to expand the orchard further.

Patidar credits the Horticulture Department's planning and consistent technical support with transforming his life.

He has urged fellow farmers to adopt horticultural crops alongside traditional farming and make use of government schemes to increase their income.