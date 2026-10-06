Leaking Roofs, Falling Plaster Push Tribal Students To Protest In MP’s Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Around 100 Tribal students reached the Collectorate on Kothi Road on Monday, demanding new hostel buildings, repairs to existing structures and increased capacity at government hostels in Nagjhiri and Nanakheda/Agar Road areas.

Students submitted a memorandum at the collector's office and showed officials photographs of the dilapidated buildings.

They said the Agar Road hostel had been in poor condition for a long time, with ceiling plaster falling two or three times in recent months. During the monsoon, water leaks through the ceiling, raising safety concerns and affecting studies.

Students also highlighted problems at the Government Tribal Boys' College Hostel in Nagjhiri, which they said has been operating from a private building since 2008-09. The hostel currently has 28 beds and six toilets, with inadequate space for a library, dining hall and sports activities.

They demanded land for a new hostel building either on the Samrat Vikramaditya University campus or within a 3-km radius, besides increasing capacity from 50 to 100 seats.

Students said they had been told that around Rs 4 crore had been sanctioned for a new Nagjhiri hostel building, but land acquisition and construction had not progressed.

They said the issue had also been raised around one-and-a-half years ago without concrete action. Officials assured them that the hostels would be inspected within two days.