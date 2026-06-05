Lawyers Oppose Proposed Tehsil Office Shift In Sitamau | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed relocation of the Tehsil Office from its current location in Sitamau to a site near Maukheda Phanta on Suwasra Road has triggered strong opposition from local lawyers, who have warned of an agitation if authorities proceed with the move.

The existing administrative hub houses the Tehsil Office, Civil Court, Janpad Panchayat and Sub-Divisional Office in close proximity.

The police station, registrar's office and public service centre are also located nearby, providing convenience to citizens.

Authorities are planning to shift the Janpad Panchayat to a new building under construction about four kilometres away. Following this proposal, revenue officials recently inspected land for a joint Tehsil Office at the same location.

The Sitamau Bar Association submitted memorandums to the Chief Minister, the district in-charge minister and local MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, arguing that separating the Tehsil Court from the Civil Court would cause significant inconvenience to litigants and advocates.

Bar Association president Rajiv Bhargava said the present campus has sufficient space for expansion.

He suggested that the authorities use the existing Janpad Panchayat building after its relocation and warned that lawyers would launch a protest if officials failed to make an appropriate decision.