Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 6

Burhanpur betters position as 10 more patients discharged

With increasing number of recoveries, Burhanpur once a major hotspot in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh is now pushed to 10th position in terms of active corona cases in the district.

However, the district is still on fourth position when it comes to the total number of confirmed cases in districts after Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.

According to information, on Thursday evening 10 more patients got discharged from hospital after they were fully cured. With this, the total number of recoveries in the district rose to 266.

Notably, district recorded 317 COVID-19 cases till date with 16 deaths. Currently the district has 35 active cases, around 11 per cent of total number of positive cases in the district.

District collector Praveen Singh said that administration and health department in the district speeded up door-to-door survey and sampling process. As a result, the number cases in the district is reducing day-by-day. Not only survey and sampling, but administration along with local police also initiated action against lockdown violators. Notably, district reported first COVID-19 case on April 21, when a woman from neigbouring state Maharashtra found COVID-19 infected. After that the district witnessed spurt in corona cases pushing Burhanpur to the fourth position in the tally within few days. However, increasing number of recoveries has now brought district back on the track.

Assistant SI, constable among 38 new positives in Neemuch

Neemuch district has become main concern for the administration and health department once again with steady increase of COVID-19 cases as 38 new cases were reported on Thursday.

One assistant sub-inspector and a constable were among the new positive cases. Both of them are presently posted at Kanawati police station. Panic prevailed among police personnel as soon as they came to know about the test reports. To prevent further spread, entire police line has been declared containment area.

Neemuch superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai said that situation is in under control and there is no need for panic. SP Rai said that both infected persons are delivering duty in Jawad area, most COVID-19 affected place in district. As per the norms, entire police line has been declared containment area. So far, district recorded 293 positive cases. Out of which 140 got discharged after they were cured.

Three more discharged in Barwani

In Barwani, three more persons got discharged from the hospital after they were successfully cured of COVID-19. Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Anita Singare informed that district recorded 54 COVID-19 patients so far. Out of them, 41 were discharged and one persons died while undergoing treatment in Indore. At present district have 12 active patients, nine of them undergoing treatment in Barwani, while three in Indore.

Six new cases reported in Khandwa

In Khandwa, six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. However, two patients got discharged from the hospital after they were cured. CMHO Dr DS Chouhan informed that district got test report of 125 suspects on Friday. Out of this, 100 were tested negative, while six positive.