Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 24

5 areas contained, four de-notified in Khandwa

The additional district magistrate Nanda Bhalave Kushare has has declared containment in five areas after a patient was found in each area. SDM Sanjeev Keshav Pandey shall be serving as the incident commander of the areas. Tehsildar Pratap Agasya will be looking after the containment areas. On the other hand with the recovery of four patients from coronavirus, four containment areas were de-notified on Wednesday. Kushare said that Khaigawda, PWD Colony, Sanjay Nagar and Bombay Bazaar areas were de-notified as the patients from these areas have fully recovered.

2 more test positive in Sardarpur, tally 12

The coronavirus has now started spreading in the villages as well. Two days ago, two people infected with corona were found in village Amjhera and Bhangarh. But till date, 12 people of the tehsil including Sardarpur, Rajgarh Nagar and village Phulgawadi are found positive and this a sign of tension for the administration. BMO Sheela Mujalda said that reports of 5 people resident of Sardarpur have come and positive, thus now the total number of corona infected in Sardarpur tehsil has increased to 12. All these are currently kept in Dhar Bhoj Hospital for the treatment. BMO Mujalda said that now the new building of Industrial Training Institute (ITI College), 2 km from Sardarpur, has been made a Covid Center. All the 12 people infected will be shifted to this Covid centre and from now infected patients will now be kept in Sardarpur instead of Dhar. In this centre, only the doctors and nurses of the local government hospital will take care of the patients.

Four 60 positive persons among 11 discharged in Khandwa

Eleven coronavirus acers were discharged on Wednesday from the COVID Care Centre. Chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chauhan said that the healthcare workers and staff cheered for these patients upon successful recovery. He added that out of these 11 persons, four are above 60 years of age. The patients were grateful to the staff for their services.

Three test positive in Garoth

Marking the first case of coronavirus in three months, a resident of the Gurjar Mohalla has tested positive recently after she returned from Jaora. The area was sealed and declared a containment area immediately after. Two others have also tested positive, one of whom is 60 year old. Assistant sub-inspector Mulchand Dhakad, chief municipal officer Girish Sharma, naib tehsildar Pankaj Jatav, patwari Mukesh Sharma and others inspected the area and contained it.