Late-Night Police Raid At Farmhouse In Khudel, Case Registered | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night police raid at a farmhouse in the Khudel area triggered chaos after heavily intoxicated youths allegedly tried to flee the premises during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Police have registered a case against the farmhouse operator.

According to DSP (Rural) Umakant Choudhary, the incident took place in Ujjaini village after police received information about a large gathering at the farmhouse, where loud DJ music was being played past midnight.

A team from the Kampel police outpost reached the spot around 1 am and found several vehicles parked outside. As police entered the premises, many youths allegedly panicked and attempted to escape.

During the investigation, police found that liquor was allegedly being served illegally at the venue. A case was registered against farmhouse operator Vishwajit Singh Bundela, a resident of Chhatarpur.

Choudhary said SP (Rural) Rajendra Verma has directed police to conduct mandatory inspections of hotels and roadside eateries in the area. Establishments have also been asked to submit verification details of staff and guests. Police have already registered cases against several violators.