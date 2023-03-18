 Laldli Behna Yojana: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav writes to CM about OTP problems while making e-KYC
Laldli Behna Yojana: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav writes to CM about OTP problems while making e-KYC

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about problems related to OTP while making e-KYC of women eligible for Ladli Behna Yojana.

“For extending the benefits of the scheme, doing e-KYC on Samagra portal is necessary. But as many women in the state are busy making e-KYC, there seems to be a heavy load on the portal due to which OTPs are either not received or received very late. This technical issue is affecting the process of making e-KYC at camps organised by Indore Municipal Corporation,” the letter reads.

Bhargav requested the CM to direct the department concerned to fix the issue.

Camps are being organised at all 85 wards in the city for making e-KYC of eligible candidates. The camps will be held till March 23.  

