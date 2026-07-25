Lalbagh Palace Complex Undergoing ₹47 Crore Makeover With New Tourist Facilities In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Lalbagh Palace complex in Indore is undergoing a major transformation ahead of the upcoming Simhastha, with the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation carrying out a comprehensive redevelopment project worth Rs 47 crore.

Spread across nearly 55 acres, the heritage precinct is being upgraded with several visitor-friendly attractions, including dedicated cycling and walking tracks, landscaped gardens, improved parking facilities and an open-air theatre. Construction of an 8ft-high boundary wall is also nearing completion to enhance security while preserving the site's heritage character.

Officials said the revamped complex is being designed as a cultural and tourism hub. A light-and-sound show highlighting the Holkar dynasty's rich history is also planned, allowing visitors to experience the palace's historical significance through immersive storytelling.

Alongside the infrastructure upgrade, conservation work is underway on the palace's interiors, including restoration of antique furniture, paintings, carpets and other historical artefacts with the assistance of conservation experts.

Authorities said all works are progressing on schedule and will be completed within the stipulated timeframe, making Lalbagh Palace one of Indore's key heritage tourism destinations with modern visitor amenities.