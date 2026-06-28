Lady Tea Vendor Returns Jewellery Bag Worth Lakhs, Wins Hearts In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A lady tea vendor from Neemuch has earned widespread appreciation after returning a bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees to its rightful owner, setting an example of honesty and integrity.

Rekha Nayak, a resident of Bamanbadi who runs a tea stall at the Neemuch bus stand, found the bag after a customer accidentally left it behind while travelling to Gandhisagar.

According to reports, Laduram Gurjar, a resident of Iyaliyan village in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, was on his way to attend a family function when he stopped at Rekha's stall for tea and snacks.

In the rush, he forgot the bag containing valuable gold and silver ornaments.

Instead of keeping it, Rekha safely secured the bag and made efforts to trace its owner.

Even after closing her stall, she remained responsible for the belongings. Later, she contacted the police and handed over the bag to Laduram at Kotwali police station in the presence of police personnel.

Relieved to recover the jewellery, Laduram praised Rekha's honesty and said such integrity was rare in today's world. He urged the administration to honour her for her exemplary conduct.

Rekha said she had no desire for anyone else's hard-earned wealth. "We earn our livelihood through honest work. That is why I kept the bag safe and returned it," she said.