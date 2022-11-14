e-Paper Get App
Kukshi: Four die as motorcycle crashes into under-construction building

Kukshi: Four die as motorcycle crashes into under-construction building

Kukshi police station incharge Brijesh Malviya said that the accident was reported from Ali village at 3.30am on Sunday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, four persons died on the spot after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into an under-construction building in Dhar district on Monday.

As per information received, the incident was reported from Ali village of Kukshi town of Dhar. Four persons were returning from an event from Faliya on late Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a under-construction building.

The accident was so horrific that all four youths died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Satish, Praveen, Mukesh (hailing from Kheda village) and Pankesh (a resident of Kaneri village).

Their bodies have been sent to their kin after conducting autopsy. The family and close friends are mourning the tragic and sudden death of the deceased.

Kukshi police station incharge Brijesh Malviya said that the accident was reported from Ali village at 3.30am on Sunday. The person riding the motorcycle lost control and crashed into the wall of an under-construction building. Four persons died in the accident. The police have launched a probe in this regard.

article-image

