Kidney Disease Second Leading Cause Of Death Among Pets, Say Experts | Representational Image

Kidney disease second leading cause of death among pets, say experts

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Rising cases of kidney-related illnesses in pets have become a major concern, with experts stating that such conditions are now the second leading cause of death among companion animals. The issue was discussed on the second day of the 17th FSAPAI International Conference held on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Brazilian nephrologist Marcio Bernstein said early signs of kidney disease in pets are often visible but frequently ignored. Symptoms include loss of appetite, frequent urination, vomiting, and rapid weight loss. He emphasised that even a simple urine test can help in early diagnosis and timely treatment.

The three-day conference, organised by the Federation of Small Animal Practitioners Association of India (FSAPAI) along with regional veterinary bodies, is being held at the Brilliant Convention Centre. Experts highlighted that infections and other underlying causes contribute to kidney failure, making regular screening essential.

Veterinarians advised pet owners to conduct blood and urine tests at least once a year to detect potential health issues early. They warned that once kidney failure sets in, dialysis remains the only option, as transplants are rarely feasible in animals.

The event also addressed rising challenges in veterinary ophthalmology, including complex cataract surgeries, stressing the need for greater awareness and specialised training in pet healthcare.

PET HEALTH DASHBOARD

* Leading Threat: Kidney disease (2nd highest cause of pet mortality)

* Warning Signs: Loss of appetite, frequent urination, vomiting, weight loss

* Preventive Measure: Annual blood and urine tests

* Treatment Fact: Dialysis is often the only option after failure; transplants are rare