Khetia: Cotton bales gutted in fire

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Over 3,000 quintals of cotton bales stored at Shri Balaji Cotton Ginning compounds were gutted after a massive fire broke here on Tuesday afternoon.

Chaotic situation prevailed in the area as thick smoke starts emitting from the spot.

A team of fire fighters and water tankers rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The cause of inferno yet to ascertained, but most of the cotton stored at the compound was either gutted or soaked. Municipal council officials said that keeping tabs on ongoing cotton season, council already insured availability of water and other security measure to deal with accidents like fire.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:23 PM IST