Khetia: Co-op staffers refuse to relent, strike enters 4th day

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of Tribal Service Cooperative Society are staging an indefinite strike in view of their long- pending demands. The employees have been sitting on strike at the branch of District Cooperative Bank in Kheita from March 25 following the call of the State cooperative Employee Union. Sit-in protests of the society and Rakhi Bujurg entered 4th day on Monday. The strike has hit the PDS operations being run by the cooperative society in rural areas.

The protestors were seen raising slogans, singing hymns on beats of Dholak. The protesting staffers alleged that the government has made several announcements and even given instructions to the administrative authorities but still no action has been taken on their long-standing demands.

Demonstration would continue till their demands were met, they added.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:31 PM IST