Khelo India 2022: Vishal, Bhumi brings double gold for host Madhya Pradesh

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the Canoe Slalom competition at Sahastradhara as part of Khelo India -2022, host Madhya Pradesh won gold medals in both categories.

Vishal Verma, the son of the farmer from Sehore district has won gold in a canoe, and Bhumi Baghel from MP Sports Academy won gold in the kayak event here.

On Tuesday, in the men’s category, Canoe competitions were held, while in the girls, kayak events were held.

Vishal completed the track's 18 gates in 80.870 seconds, while Bhumi completed the track in 90.060 seconds.

Karthik S of Karnataka took silver in the men's category, while Vemula Kumar of Andhra Pradesh took bronze. In the girl's Kayak event, silver went to Nagidi Gayatari of Andhra Pradesh, and bronze went to Jhanvi Raikwar of Maharashtra.

Each player should have a strategy and should never give up: Bhumi

According to Bhumi, who won a gold medal for MP Sports Academy, this sport requires more power, especially on natural tracks. Furthermore, each player should have a strategy and should never give up.

Bhumi, who began her training in a small pond at Delhi's IK Stadium, began gaining technical knowledge of the game in 2019 at the MP Sports Academy. Following that, Bhumi won bronze at the Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand. Bhumi has also competed in the World Championships in Ochsberg, Germany.

Farmer's son Vishal got gold

Vishal Verma, who hails from a farmer's family from Shikarpur, a small village in Sehore district, said that till now, the national-level competition has been held in Maheshwar, where he has won gold medals. Today, winning gold at the Khelo India Youth Games has boosted his self-esteem.

Vishal, who is currently in class 12, has been receiving coaching at MP Sports Academy for the past four years. Vishal has competed in five national and one international competition during this time. Based on his previous experience, Vishal believes Maheshwar's track is the best not only in India, but also in Asia.

