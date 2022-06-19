e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Voting necessary to strengthen democracy

Cycle rally conducted to create voter awareness.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal Welfare Department organised a voter awareness cycle rally at villages Jhirniya, Bhagwanpura, and Shegaon for upcoming elections. Block development officers RD Amb, Jamdo, Tomar and others urged citizens to wisely use their voting rights.

The officers said that the purpose of the rally was to make people aware of their voting rights. They added that to strengthen democracy and to form a good government, every eligible citizen should vote.

Nodal officer and District Panchayat CEO Divyank Singh informed that the three-tier panchayat election 2022-23 is proposed in three phases. Bhagwanpura, Jhirnya and Sengaon elections will be held in the first phase. Similarly, polling for Maheshwar and Barwah will take place in the second phase and voting for Bhikangaon, Kasrawad, Gogaon and Khargone wiil take place in the third phase, on June 25, July 1 and July 8 respectively.

Read Also
Bhopal: Riyaz is still part of daily routine of this nonagenarian ghazal singer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: Voting necessary to strengthen democracy

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers on call while driving? Here's what administration is doing about the issue

Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers on call while driving? Here's what administration is doing about the issue

Mumbai: BMC to put all information pertaining to roads on its official website

Mumbai: BMC to put all information pertaining to roads on its official website

Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

West Bengal: TMC, CPI (M) slam BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya for comment on Agniveers

West Bengal: TMC, CPI (M) slam BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya for comment on Agniveers

Hardik Pandya-led Indian team to get three-day break ahead of Ireland series

Hardik Pandya-led Indian team to get three-day break ahead of Ireland series