Khargone: Voting necessary to strengthen democracy

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal Welfare Department organised a voter awareness cycle rally at villages Jhirniya, Bhagwanpura, and Shegaon for upcoming elections. Block development officers RD Amb, Jamdo, Tomar and others urged citizens to wisely use their voting rights.

The officers said that the purpose of the rally was to make people aware of their voting rights. They added that to strengthen democracy and to form a good government, every eligible citizen should vote.

Nodal officer and District Panchayat CEO Divyank Singh informed that the three-tier panchayat election 2022-23 is proposed in three phases. Bhagwanpura, Jhirnya and Sengaon elections will be held in the first phase. Similarly, polling for Maheshwar and Barwah will take place in the second phase and voting for Bhikangaon, Kasrawad, Gogaon and Khargone wiil take place in the third phase, on June 25, July 1 and July 8 respectively.

