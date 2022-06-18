Khargone: Tourism potential of Maheshwar to be increased in 6 months

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The administration of Khargone is all set to overhaul Maheshwar within six months to increase its tourism potential. District collector Kumar Purushottam chaired a meeting with Maheshwar's stakeholders and other officials on Saturday at the Retreat hotel.

After listening to the views and plans of the stakeholders, the Collector concluded that the development work would be done in the interest of citizens and tourists only. To achieve this, the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) will play a major role in it. During this, instructions were given to SDOP and CMO Maheshwar to manage traffic and cleanliness.

Stakeholders suggested that to increase tourism, activities like boating and horse riding should be started, along with the establishment of a zoo in the city

A decision was taken to set up a cafeteria at the small hill, upstream from the ghat. A pathway will also be constructed from the ghat located at the Jagganath temple which will connect to the Retreat hotel and other small ghats.

The collector also visited tourist places in the city where he inspected the arrangements. After the city inspection, he reached the silk industry centre. Here, Assistant Director AK Patel talked about the upcoming action plan of the industry.