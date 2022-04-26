Khargone: Post violence, town being equipped with hi-definition CCTVs

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Strengthening the security apparatus in the violence-hit town, the administration has begun the installation of hi-definition CCTV cameras in 36 locations of the town, including the areas which witnessed stone-pelting recently on Ramnavami. A sum of Rs 64 lakh is being spent on the cameras.

Recently, the minister in-charge Kamal Patel had directed for installing cameras worth Rs 60 lakh across the town at the earliest, said municipality chief municipal officer (CMO) Priyanka Patel. The police department has provided a list of locations where the cameras are to be installed. The work of installing 121 CCTV cameras at 36 locations has begun, said the CMO. There are 14 special cameras that can detect and catch the photo of even the number plate of a vehicle passing through a place, besides, there are 10 cameras which can rotate 360 degrees. 97 cameras will be varifocal IP cameras that will be adjusted to have perfect field of view and keep record of it.

Municipal engineer Shivani Patidar said that at present these cameras are being installed. Cameras will be installed as and when there is more demand by the police. Areas where stone-pelting took place are also among the 36 locations where the cameras are being installed. Cameras are being installed at a cost of Rs 64 lakh.

