Khargone: Owaisi's idealism on constitution and unity made me join the party, says Aruna Upadhyay

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM, which is participating for the first time in the civic elections of Madhya Pradesh, has started making its roots in the state.

Aruna Upadhyay from Khargone, the winning councilor of the AIMIM party, says that Owaisi always talks about the constitution and unity, so I have come to his party.

The victory of the AIMIM Hindu Candidate in Khargone is being seen as a big political bet. Owaisi himself tweeted about the victory of his candidate and wrote that we thank Aruna ji. His victory has truly set an example of secularism and Hindu-Muslim unity in Khargone

Till now, 7 councilors of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have won in the state. AIMIM workers are excited about this victory in the state. At the same time, bigger meanings of this victory are being explored. Owaisi also seems very happy about the success achieved in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jabalpur and Khargone.

Let us tell you that during the procession to be taken out on Ram Navami, violence erupted in Khargone. After that incident, communalism could be sensed in the atmosphere here. In such a situation, the victory of Hindu candidate of AIMIM is being seen by linking it with secularism.

After the success of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Madhya Pradesh, a new chapter has been added to the politics of the state. Asaduddin's party, which contested elections for the first time in the state, has opened the way for a new alternative to politics. After the victory of AIMIM, it was believed that Muslims have got a new leadership in the state.