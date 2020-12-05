Khargone man kidnaps 7-yr-old in Indore to force boy's aunt to live with him

Indore:

A man, who kidnapped a 7-year-old boy from his house in Gandhi Nagar, was arrested by the police within 24 hours on Saturday. The accused wanted to marry the victim’s maternal aunt so that he committed the crime.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that the incident was reported by the mother of seven-year-old boy at Gandhi Nagar police station. She stated that her boy was kidnapped by an unidentified person. The family members of the boy searched him everywhere in the area but in vain. Interestingly, when the woman reached the police station to lodge a complaint, she received a phone call from a man. He told that her boy was kidnapped by him and he wanted to marry boy’s maternal aunt (complainant’s sister). The caller went on to say that he would release her son when she handed over her sister to him.

After the phone call, a case under section 363 of the IPC was registered against the accused and four teams led by CSP Soumya Jain were constituted by the senior officials to rescue the boy from the clutches of the accused. A team was sent to Khargone, second was sent to Khandwa, third team was searching the boy in the city and another team was constituted to take cyber help in the case.

CSP Jain had also talked with the accused and told him to release the boy and told him to meet a place in Oon town in Khargone district. ASI Yogesh Kumar and constable Deependra reached the spot from where they rescued the boy and arrested accused named Deepak. The accused was taken to the police station where he allegedly confessed his crime and told the police that he wanted to keep victim’s maternal aunt with him but when she refused, he prepared a plan to kidnap the boy to pressurise woman’s family members. The police also took the statement of the victim and his family members.