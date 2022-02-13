Khargone: Madhya Pradesh urges railway minister to fast-track development project

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Sumer Singh Solanki has brought the pending projects in his constituency spread across Nimar to the notice of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi on Saturday. Singh has urged the minister to fast-track the development works, Specially Manmad- Indore railway line project.

The minister told the MP that land acquisition work for the rail line has begun near Dhulia. MP Marathe has requested land acquisition work should go up to Indore at earliest and requested to get approval from Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd for successful shipment of containers.

The issue has been vigorously raised by the MP in the Lok Sabha regarding this project, while Rajya Sabha MP Sir Sumer Singh Solanki Khargone Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Patel has been making constant efforts in this regard. Khargone Chambers of Commerce members including Kailash Aggarwal, Narendra Chawla have expressed hope for execution of project work soon.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:13 PM IST