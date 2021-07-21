Khargone: Farmers run from pillar to post to sell pulses, ex-minister raises problems before Madhya Pradesh government

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Former agriculture minister and Congress MLA from Kasrawad Sachin Yadav has raised problems faced by farmers to sell urad and moong crops. He has written a letter to agriculture department principal secretary and commissioner, agriculture, in this connection.

Yadav in his letter sent on Tuesday said that farmers have been going through financial difficulties due to corona pandemic since last two years. Due to negligence of government, harvested urad, moong are being returned from procurement centres by stating that the portal is defective. “This is not justified, this is done to suppress farmers under the financial burden,” Yadav alleged.

Through his letter, Yadav has written to officers of agriculture department that farmers of Khargone district visited him and complained about the problem in the sale of urad, moong. Farmers have complained that after registration of crops, the produce is not weighed at procurement centres.

After sending the message to farmers for procurement by the department, the farmers reach the procurement centres with their produce but their produce is not weighed as the portal is defective, due to which farmers face financial losses, according to Yadav.