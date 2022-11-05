Khargone: Collector felicitates sanitation workers during foundation event

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation day of Madhya Pradesh is being celebrated as a week-long event. As a part of this, the collector felicitated the office-bearers and personnel who discharged their responsibilities towards cleanliness during an event held on Thursday. While addressing the event, he said all the workers have played an important role in making the city of Khargone clean and have made utmost efforts to follow government guidelines issued from time to time. Municipal president Chhaya Joshi, vice president Bholu Karma, SDM Omnarayan Singh, CMO Priyanka Patel and other officials were present.

Collector Kumar also released the cleanliness song made in Nimadi by young lyricist Ankur Joshi and his team. Sanitation workers and all the office workers have been instrumental in increasing the rank of the city by doing better work in the Swachhata campaign. Earlier the cleaning workers, drivers, supervisor office personnel, office bearers including Shailendra Solanki, Pawan Nihale and Bharat Verma and others were felicitated.