Khargone: 2 youths had planned to start mini oxygen plant after losing friend in Sanawad, now 2 mega plants in offing with legislator’s support

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Two youths, who were determined to set up a mini oxygen plant after they lost a friend recently due to its shortage, have received a big boost.

When area MLA Sachin Birla came to know of their noble cause, he extended support and said instead of a mini oxygen plant, two separate mega oxygen plants will be set up in government hospitals in Barwah and Sanawad to which the two youths will contribute.

The duo is Vijay Choudhary, resident of Malgaon and Vishnu Patel, resident of Moralla. Their friend Devnarayan Patel succumbed to coronavirus recently as he couldn’t get oxygen on time. Consequently, they decided that they won’t let anyone die in their area due to dearth of oxygen.