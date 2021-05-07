Khargone: 2 youths had planned to start mini oxygen plant after losing friend in Sanawad, now 2 mega plants in offing with legislator’s support

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Two youths, who were determined to set up a mini oxygen plant after they lost a friend recently due to its shortage, have received a big boost.
When area MLA Sachin Birla came to know of their noble cause, he extended support and said instead of a mini oxygen plant, two separate mega oxygen plants will be set up in government hospitals in Barwah and Sanawad to which the two youths will contribute.
The duo is Vijay Choudhary, resident of Malgaon and Vishnu Patel, resident of Moralla. Their friend Devnarayan Patel succumbed to coronavirus recently as he couldn’t get oxygen on time. Consequently, they decided that they won’t let anyone die in their area due to dearth of oxygen.
They accessed internet and came to know that Rs 17 lakh will be required to set up a mini oxygen plant. They began collecting funds and soon their friends Ravindra Birla, Tarachand Chachriya, Vishal Choudhary and Ravi Kumrawat joined them.
They approached MLA Sachin Birla to raise funds who readily agreed and said two separate mega oxygen plants should be set up at government hospitals in Barwah and Sanawad instead of one mini plant.
As per new plan, two solar plants will be set up to supply electricity to oxygen plants. An expenditure of Rs 1.35 crore was estimated. Birla sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from MLA fund and aims to collect the remaining amount from people, business establishments.
Choudhary said they have collected Rs 6 lakh and handed over this amount to MLA Birla. The oxygen plants will become functional soon.