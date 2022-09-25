e-Paper Get App
Khandwa: Teen drowns while bathing in Narmada river at Omkareshwar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy from Haryana drowned while bathing in Narmada river at Omkareshwar temple in Khandwa district on Sunday, police said.

Shaurya Kumar, a Class 12 student, was part of a group of 43 students and four teachers from Kurukshetra Awasiya Vidyalaya who had come for a trip, Mandhata police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore said.

The boy ventured deep into the water while bathing in the river and drowned, he said, adding that divers fished out the body.

A large number of people bathe in the river on Pitramoksha Amavasya, which was observed on Sunday.

The local administration had prohibited people from bathing in Narmada river, which is in spate amid rains and due to the opening of gates of the Omkareshwar dam, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of people continued to venture into the river despite the ban.

A large number of people visit every day at Omkareshwar, one of 12 Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.

