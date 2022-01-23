Khandwa: Seven Egyptian vultures seized from smugglers, released into the wild

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The team of forest department released seven vultures of an extinct species into the wild.

The birds were seized from the possession of the smuggler into the Chandgarh forest region under Mathani beat in Khandwa district on Saturday morning.

Before releasing this rare species of Egyptian vultures, medical examination of all seven birds was conducted and only after getting confirmation from the doctors that all the birds are fit to release, the forest team released this bird.

On January 20, a smuggler was arrested at the Khandwa Railway Station and seven vultures of an extinct species were caught from his possession.

A passenger travelling on the train noticed a foul smell and informed the ticket inspector. As soon as the train arrived at the Khandwa Railway Station, the ticket inspector informed the RPF.

In the joint proceedings of RPF and the Forest Department at Khandwa Railway Station, the accused was arrested. It was found that these vultures are of a rare species, the Egyptian Vulture.

