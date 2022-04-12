Khandwa: Omkareshwar solar plant progress reviewed

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Managing director of MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Karmaveer Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the

the 600 MW solar plant which is to be installed in the backwaters of Narmada in Omkareshwar.

The plant, the world's largest floating solar energy project, consists of six solar power generating units and is expected to reduce the countryís carbon emissions drastically.

A factory located near Rudhi village has been proposed to manufacture solar plates, which would result in generating employment for villagers.

In order to create awareness about renewable energy, the state government has launched ëEnergy Literacy campaigní initiative which is a testimony to the government's efforts to achieve sustainable development. The government has also developed an app through which people would be made aware of ways to save on unnecessary energy expenditure, traditional and alternative sources of energy and their impact on the environment, energy conservation and understanding of the effects and consequences of energy use. To increase awareness among the youth students will be appointed brand ambassadors at the school, college and university levels.

District collector Anup kumar Singh, district panchayat CEO Nanda Bhalawe Kushwe, upper collector SL Singhade, district renewable energy officer Rajendra Goyal and other concerned departmental officers were present at the meeting.

