Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil’s Brother Found Dead In Well In Burhanpur | Representational Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil’s brother was found dead in a well under suspicious circumstances in Burhanpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Vishwanath Patil, popularly known as Badu Patil, was the younger brother of the MP. His body was recovered from a well on his farmland in Boharda village.

According to police, Vishwanath had gone missing earlier in the day, following which his family lodged a missing person complaint. During the search operation, his slippers were found near the farmland, raising suspicion of a mishap. Divers were then deployed to search the well and after nearly two hours, the body was retrieved and identified by family members.

CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident, calling it a heartbreaking loss for the Patil family and the people of Burhanpur. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal also conveyed condolences and extended support to the bereaved family.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and launched a detailed investigation. Forensic teams have been deployed and statements of family members and locals are being recorded. Officials said all angles are being examined.

Vishwanath Patil, though not active in politics, was known locally for his involvement in agriculture and community activities.