Khandwa: Forest minister holds review meeting on plant nursery to be set up in Charkheda

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): State Forest Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah on Sunday held a review meeting to set up a plant nursery in Charkheda that falls under Harsud development block.

At the meeting, a power point presentation was made related to researches and nursery under social forestry circle, Khandwa. As for nursery, minister issued necessary directives.

Along with this, instructions were given by principal chief conservator of forests Atul Jain to add some important points in this proposal. At the end of review meeting, deputy conservator of forests Ashok Kumar Solanki, Social Forestry Circle, Khandwa thanked all the members present.