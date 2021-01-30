KHANDWA: Adulterated spices found from manufacturing unit during joint raid of police, food department

Khandwa: Following seizure of spurious ghee in the district on Friday, there are reports of sale of adulterated spices. A joint team of food department and police raided a factory on Friday where sub standard spices were made.

City Superintendent of Police Lalit Gathre said police received information about spurious turmeric powder being sold from shop of Shabbir Hussain, 48, resident of Kallan Ganj. His shop is also in Kallan Ganj.

The official from food department Radheyshyam Gole accompanied police to the shop. Packets of turmeric powder, chilli powder and coriander powder were found at the shop. When questioned, Shabbir told police that the factory in which spices were manufactured was located at Mansingh Mills area.

Station incharge BL Mandloi and team raided the factory and caught a person named Hiralal while he was preparing adulterated turmeric powder. He was taken into custody.

He told police that red colour, rice flour and corn flour were added to increase the weight of turmeric powder. Food department collected samples from the factory for testing. A case was registered in police station of Moghat Road under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

About 10 quintals of turmeric powder, 25 quintals turmeric roots, 10 quintals coriander, 8 quintals coriander powder, 5 quintals of corn, 1 quintal rice and 4 kilograms of red colour were found in the spice factory. Further investigation is underway.b