Khandwa: 73rd convention of Akhil Bharatiya Porwal Mahasangh organised

Under the Manoharlal Porwal memorial ceremony, a senior social worker who has made an unforgettable contribution in the field of social service is honoured every year by the society

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
FP Photo
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The 73rd convention of Akhil Bharatiya Porwal Mahasangh, Delhi was held in Khandwa. Along with this, the late Manoharlal Porwal memorial ceremony was also organised. In the meeting, various social issues were discussed in the presence of the federation's national president Devendra Gupta, general secretary Gaurav Gupta, treasurer Ashok Sethia, along with the office bearers.

Devendra Gupta requested that social activists should contribute to the development of the society by joining the association in maximum numbers. The ceremony was inaugurated by garlanding the portrait of Lord Lakshminarayan.

Under the Manoharlal Porwal memorial ceremony, a senior social worker who has made an unforgettable contribution in the field of social service is honoured every year by the society. Dr R N Mandawariya from Jaora was honoured for his excellent work in 2020. On this occasion, Sadhna Gangrade, Ashok Sethia, and others were also present. RP Gupta conducted the programme.

