Khade Hanuman Temple Row Sparks Questions Over Simhastha Land Encroachments In MP’s Ujjain | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid efforts to remove Dada Khade Hanuman Temple on Bade Ganesh Temple road, Sakal Hindu Samaj has raised questions over alleged encroachments in the Simhastha area and demanded that Avantika Tirtha be freed from illegal occupation.

The organisation has put up banners and posters at around 50 Ganesh pandals across the city. Hindu organisations alleged that eight colonies in the Number 5 Naka area and a large portion of Juna Somwariya had been illegally developed on Simhastha land.

They claimed that more than 450 notices had been issued to colonies in the Number 5 Naka area, but no action had been taken against the alleged encroachments.

Hindu Jagran Mahanagar convenor Ritesh Maheshwari and Dharma Jagran-associated Shelu Yadav said the Hindu community had peacefully handed over around 60 small and large temples to the administration for road widening and development works.

They demanded that Dada Khade Hanuman Temple be retained at its original location.

The office-bearers also claimed that 11 mosques and 'mazars' fall within the Simhastha area and road-widening stretches and sought clarification from the administration over action against alleged encroachments.

Bulldozer action on Mansarovar temple wall draws criticism

Residents have objected to demolition action on the wall of Mahadev temple and Manokamnasiddha Hanuman temple in Mansarovar Colony on Monday.

According to the residents, officials indicated that the entire temple would be demolished. Residents of Mansarovar Colony and Shriram Nagar urged the government and administration to carry out the road work while keeping the temple premises intact.

They also questioned the action against the temple while claiming that 'mazars' located on roads elsewhere in the city had not faced similar action.