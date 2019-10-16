Khachrod: Gehlot unveils LED screen at rly station

Khachrod: The LED screen put up at the railway station to facilitate the passengers was unveiled by minister of social justice and empowerment, Dr Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday.

The programme was organised by Ratlam mandal, western railways. Addressing the gathering, Gehlot said, “It is a great initiative taken by the Western Railways. However, a bigger screen would be more fitting for this particular station.” The LED will display the arrival, departure and number of coaches in each train. Several letters of recommendation were submitted by Sarthak group, BJP nagar mandal, gramin mandal and vyaparik morcha. Gehlot assured everyone that he will see to it that the acceptable recommendations are taken care of at the earliest.

Former MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat, municipality president Kamlesh Sharma, and members of BJP mandal were present here.