Jhabua SDM Restores Encroached Land To Amli Pada Villagers On Wednesday | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A villager regained possession of his land after SDM Mahesh Mandloi took prompt action during a field visit to Amli Pada village on Wednesday. The action followed a public hearing in which the grievance was raised before Collector Yogesh Bharsat on Tuesday.

During the hearing, villager Amar Singh informed the Collector that an individual had illegally occupied his private land and was refusing to vacate it. Taking immediate cognisance of the complaint, the Collector directed SDM Mahesh Mandloi to investigate the matter and resolve it without delay.

Acting on the instructions, SDM Mandloi visited Amli Pada along with revenue officials the following day. The team carried out a detailed demarcation of the disputed land and verified ownership records. After completing the verification process, the administration restored possession of the land to the rightful owner.

Officials removed the encroachment on the spot and handed control of the property back to the villager. The beneficiary expressed gratitude to Collector Yogesh Bharsat and SDM Mahesh Mandloi for the swift action.

Alert car driver averts major tragedy after bike-scooter collision

A major road accident was narrowly avoided in Jhabua after a car driver applied timely brakes and prevented two injured persons from coming under the vehicle.

The entire incident was captured on video and is now circulating widely on social media.

The accident occurred when a speeding bike collided with a scooter crossing the road. The impact threw the riders onto the road. The bike rider fell face-first but quickly got up without major injuries. The scooter rider sustained injuries in the crash.

At the same time, a car driver preparing to take a U-turn noticed the sudden collision and immediately applied brakes.

The driver's alert response prevented a potentially fatal run-over incident involving the injured persons on the road.

After stopping the vehicle, the driver stepped out to assess the situation and assist the injured. Locals later gathered at the spot.