JEE Main 2021: In Indore, many find Maths paper tough, chemistry easy

Indore

More than 10,000 students in Indore attempted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main seeking admission in IITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other top technical institutes in the country on Thursday. A total of 1 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in slot 1 across the country on Thursday.

Reports from experts suggest that the paper was moderately difficult with ​m​athematics continuing to be the toughest of the three.

As for the cut​-​off, many students have reported a good attempt of about 40 to 50 questions with 85 per cent accuracy.

For the numerical, most of the students have attempted all questions since there was no negative marking.

The exam ​was held from 9 am to 12 noon in the first shift. Three centres were ​ there in the city for examination.

Apart from ION Digital Center at Dewas Naka, a private college in Rajendra Nagar area and a private school in Press Complex area were made examination centres​.​ JEE Main examination will continue till 26 February. Around 6.5 lakh students from all over the country and 10​,000 ​students from the city are participating in the examination.

Expert’s take: Paper tougher than last, balanced in terms of chapters!

“Questions covered were almost from all the chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE board. Balanced paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was tougher as compared to papers held on Feb 24, 2021.

In terms of difficulty – Mathematics was ​m​oderate level while ​c​hemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of ​moderate level.

Mathematics:- Moderate level

Questions were asked ​mainly ​from co-ordinate geometry & algebra. Few numerical based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to chapter like vectors, matrices, and complex numbers in algebra.

Physics: Easy to moderate level

Questions asked from gravitation, current electricity & AC circuits. Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry: Easy level

Questions covered chapters like chemical kinetics, electrochemistry in physical chemistry, and organic chemistry was given more weightage. Inorganic chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT.”