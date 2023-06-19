JEE Advanced 2023 Results: Tejaswa From Indore Tops IIT Kanpur Zone

-Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results were declared on Sunday, in which, Indore’s Tejaswa Singh Mehra made his mark by standing as city and zonal topper with 98 All India Rank (AIR).

The entrance test for IIT admissions was held on June 4 in two shifts – first paper from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates’ responses and provisional answer keys were published on June 9 and 11, respectively.

Next, candidates who have scored equal to or more than the cut-off mark of JEE Advanced 2023 can register for IIT admission counselling to be held by JoSAA. The process will begin tomorrow, June 19, on josaa.nic.in .

JEE Advanced is conducted under 7 zones. Indore comes under IIT Kanpur zone. As per the statistics released, 4,582 aspirants from IIT Kanpur zone qualify for admission to IITs.

It is the second-lowest number of aspirants qualifying from a particular zone. However, Indore shines as most toppers of the zone are from the city.

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Kanpur zone toppers

AIR 98: Tejaswa Singh Mehra (Indore)

AIR 100: Vaibhav Singh

AIR 170: Shravan Agrawal

AIR 185: Vansh Agrawal

AIR 305: Devansh Gupta (Indore)

Zone-wise total qualified candidates

IIT Hyderabad: 10,432

IIT Delhi: 9,290

IIT Bombay: 7,957

IIT Kharagpur: 4,618

IIT Roorkee: 4,499

IIT Kanpur: 4,582

IIT Guwahati: 2,395

Tejaswa with AIR 98

“I had prepared according to the guidance of my teachers. In addition to clearing the theory in Physics and Maths, I put more emphasis on practice. In Chemistry, I prepared with a full focus on NCERT syllabus. I would practice the questions again and again. This strengthened my confidence and ensured that I eliminate all mistakes. I worked on all the modules and study material provided to me. My teachers motivated me whenever I was about to give up and too frustrated.

FP Photo

My performance improved with the weekly tests and the regular doubt-solving strengthened my grip on the topics. I scored 99.9217496 percentile in JEE Main January 2023 session exam. I had to work hard then and get through JEE advanced for my dream is to study computer science (CS) engineering at IIT Delhi. I am interested in solving problems using coding. I did it briefly. I owe a big thanks to my parents (Dr Geeta Mehra and engineer Umesh Chandra Singh) as they are my role models.”

-Tejaswa Singh Mehra

Devansh Gupta with AIR 305

“My father (Manish) is a teacher, and he teaches maths for IIT. I was aiming to clear it too. I calculated my time in terms of assignments instead of hours. I did 150 to 300 questions a day. On weekends, I did 500 questions in a day. I want to go to IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur and Madras.

FP Photo

I will study CS and electrical because they pay well. My mom (Brijlata) is a yoga instructor, so she helped me relax and well. My parents live in Indore, but I stayed in a hostel at the coaching centre to study better. This helped me get more time from teachers.”

-Devansh Gupta