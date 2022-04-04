Jaora: Lions Club governor and zone chairman conclude goodwill tour

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Lions Club governor Rashmi Gupta and zone chairman Santosh Meratwal concluded their Jaora goodwill tour. A traditional welcome was awarded to them at Lions Club Jaora Eye Care centre.

Earlier, the duo also inspected the working of the various Lions clubs in the area. Addressing the gathering at the centre, Gupta said that the Jaora club was one of the best clubs in the district. Jaora club is like a home to me, said Meratwal addressing the programme, adding that the club was doing commendable social work in the area.

Appreciating the work done by the club at the eye centre, Meratwal said that the club has conducted a number of camps and helped a number of people suffering from eye ailments. Many Lions Club members attended the programme.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:36 PM IST