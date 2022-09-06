Jaora: Government land worth Rs 16 crore freed from clutches of mafia

JAORA (Madhya Pradesh): Toughening its stance against encroachments, SDM Himanshu Prajapati has freed around 0.128 hectares of land under the control of the land mafia from land survey number 534/2 in Jaora town of Ratlam district. The market value of land is expected to be around Rs 16 Cr.

Giving further information, SDM Prajapati told that the notified land 13,000 sq ft land was grabbed by the accused and constructed a warehouse, godown and other rooms on the said land also known as Nijamat Compound. Giving prior instructions to tenants, local administration vacated sacks of garlic kept in godown and handed them over to Jaora Municipal Council.

Freed land will be used for various works such as treatment of Lumpy Skin Diseases virus, shelter for the homeless destitute, and other works including Swachha Bharat Mission and other welfare works.

During this action, a team of district administration including SDM Himanshu Prajapati, Tehsildar Magrendra Sisodia, Naib Tehsildar Kalukheda Chandan Tiwari, Revenue Inspector Ram Vilas Vakataria, civic body members frees the land from the clutches of land mafia with the help of police officials under the state government’s initiative against land mafia and criminals.

