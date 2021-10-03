‘Jalhaat Jan Abhiyan’: To promote water conservation, Indore hotels to serve only half glass of water

Indore: To promote and spread awareness about water conservation among people, hotels in Indore have come up with a unique initiative on ‘saving water’ under a programme organised by the non-profit Ojas Foundation. Indore has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities widely praised for several innovations. Now onwards, efforts are going to be made to boost water conservation and end wastage of water in the city.

To promote these efforts, a half-filled glass of water will be served to customers in hotels across Indore with the aim of creating awareness among people about the importance of water. The ‘Jalhaat’ programme was organised in the city recently in which the water crisis and ways to conserve water were discussed. People emphasised putting an end to unnecessary wastage of water and saving all forms of precious water sources, such as ponds, rivers, lakes, streams and so forth. During this water conservation programme, the Indore Hoteliers’ Association president, Sumit Suri, announced that, during the initial phase of the ‘Jalhaat Jan Abhiyan’ programme, half a glass of water will now be served to customers dining at hotels.

Addressing the Jalhaat programme organised by the Ojas Foundation, Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said the state government was committed to water conservation and preventing water wastage. The state government is fully cooperating in every effort to create mass awareness in this regard. Through the Jalhaat programme, continuous work is being done on water conservation in all urban and rural areas of Indore district and connecting all sections of society to it.

During this water conservation programme, Nishant Khare, member of the Madhya Pradesh Covid Advisory Committee, said such cities as Chennai and Bengaluru had been reeling under a severe water crisis. Continuous efforts would have to be made to avoid such a situation in Indore. He said significant work would be done in the field of water conservation through the Ojas Foundation connecting all sections of the society with it. There is an urgent need to work continuously in the field of water conservation in the urban and rural areas.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 11:14 PM IST